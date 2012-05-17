LONDON May 17 A Chinese junk, Venetian gondolas
and a boat rowed by Olympic champions will be part of the
1,000-vessel flotilla on London's River Thames as part of a
pageant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee next
month, organisers said on Thursday.
The queen, who is celebrating 60 years on the throne this
year, will also be accompanied by a host of musicians playing
everything from Bollywood songs to James Bond theme tunes when
up to a million spectators gather along the Thames on June 3.
"This will be a historic event in the life of London and
indeed the nation, really without parallel in scale and vision,"
Michael Lockett, chief executive of the Thames Diamond Jubilee
Foundation said at briefing in central London.
London mayor Boris Johnson was in Greece to collect the
Olympic torch, but sent a video message saying he expected the
flotilla to be "like Dunkirk except more successful", a
reference to the evacuation of British troops from France during
World War Two.
Olympic and Paralympic champions including five-time rowing
gold medal winner Steve Redgrave will lead the flotilla in a
vessel also manned by soldiers injured in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The first Chinese junk to visit London since the Great
Exhibition in 1851 will join the flotilla, as well as several
gondolas, passenger ships, kayaks and lifeboats.
The flotilla will be over seven miles long and travel 25
miles of the Thames, passing every bridge in central London,
some of which will be open to spectators.
The cost of the pageant will be about 10.5 million pounds
($16.71 million) and organisers are "virtually there" in
reaching their target through private funding, said Lord
Salisbury, former conservative politician and chairman of the
Foundation.
The pageant's music will start with a peal of bells,
followed by performances from a number of groups, including an
ensemble that will play Bollywood tunes and Scottish songs on
bagpipes.
The London Philharmonic Orchestra will tailor their
repertoire depending on their location, playing the James Bond
theme tune as they pass the headquarters of MI6, Britain's
foreign intelligence agency.
Last month a protester disrupted the globally televised
annual Oxford and Cambridge boat race on the Thames. But
organisers said they were confident of the flotilla security
arrangements, with all 20,000 participants being vetted.
"The Metropolitan Police will be there to create the right
atmosphere, policing in an unobtrusive but alert style," said
Stephen Kavanagh, deputy assistant commissioner of London's
police force.
More than 5,000 police officers and 7,000 of the
Foundation's stewards will keep an eye out for any protests in
the style of elitism protester Trenton Oldfield, who swam into
the middle of the Oxford and Cambridge boat race course, forcing
the crews to halt and then restart the race.
David Phillips, the chief harbourmaster of the Port of
London Authority, said there would also be a safety lane along
the length of the flotilla to ensure quick action in case of an
accident.
"The object is this - it is to thank the Queen for 60 years
hard labour," said Lord Salisbury. "She makes it look easy, and
as anybody who has tried to do anything professional knows, that
is an indication of being very good through much hard work."
($1 = 0.6282 British pounds)
(Editing by Paul Casciato)