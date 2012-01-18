LONDON Jan 18 A seven-mile flotilla of
1,000 ships will sail down the River Thames in one of the
biggest and most spectacular events ever seen in London to mark
Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne, organisers said on
Wednesday.
The 10 million pound ($15 million) pageant will include a
royal barge and feature some 20,000 participants, historic
boats, working vessels, small kayaks, musicians and an
orchestra, as well as a unique floating bell tower.
Organisers predict millions will watch along the 25-mile
stretch of the river where the flotilla will pass, with hundreds
of millions expected to tune in on TV across the world to see
the most dramatic display of British pomp and ceremony witnessed
on the river since the 17th century.
"The idea of the flotilla has inspired and captured the
imagination of everyone, literally worldwide," said Michael
Lockett, chief executive of the Thames Diamond Jubilee Festival.
He called it "an event of monumental proportions, the scale
of which has never previously been undertaken, certainly in
London".
"It is 350 years since there was a gathering of similar
scale on the Thames," he added.
The pageant will take place on Sunday June 3 during four
days of celebrations to herald the queen's jubilee, travelling
under 14 bridges along the Thames and taking some 90 minutes to
pass any point along the way.
The flotilla will involve 10 sections, each one led by a
music barge. At its head will be the 88-foot (27-metre) royal
rowbarge, powered by 18 oarsmen, while the queen and her husband
Prince Philip will be aboard a specially adapted cruiser, the
"Spirit of Chartwell" royal barge.
Other vessels include Motor Torpedo Boat 102 on which
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and U.S. President
Dwight Eisenhower inspected warships before the 1944 D-Day
invasion of France and the yacht Eilean which appeared in the
video for pop band Duran Duran's hit single "Rio".
Pageant Master Adrian Evans said it would be "the greatest
collection of historic vessels ever to be gathered in London".
In all, the event will encompass a 30-mile stretch of river
from Hammersmith in west London to Greenwich in the east, with a
free festival for visitors in Battersea Park, which adjoins the
river.
London Mayor Boris Johnson said the event had excited some
people more than the Olympic Games which comes to the city the
following month.
