LONDON May 30 Passengers touching down in
London's Heathrow for the upcoming Queen's Diamond Jubilee and
dreading the infamous queues can have something to look forward
to - with red carpets due to be rolled out in arrivals and a
Salvation Army band keeping spirits up among the crowds.
Union Jack flags will be handed out and visitors will be
greeted with a 20-metre-wide artwork of Her Majesty looming over
them on the runway, said airport operator BAA, which runs
Heathrow and is majority owned by Spain's Ferrovial.
BAA said this week it expected over 780,000 people to arrive
between Wednesday and next Tuesday, with Friday likely to be
busiest ahead of the weekend's Jubilee, which celebrates 60
years of the queen's reign.
Huge crowds are expected in London, with the event set to be
marked by a concert at Buckingham Palace and a 1,000-boat
flotilla along the River Thames.
Running at close to full capacity, Heathrow - Europe's
busiest airport - has dealt with complaints about long wait
lines to pass through passport control in recent weeks
.
On the Jubilee weekend, though, visitors will be able to
while away the hours listening to live entertainment, with
musicians, including a Salvation Army band, slated to play in
the airport terminals.