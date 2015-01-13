Jan 13 (Reuters) -

- Aldi Sales Up 22.6 Pct, Lidl Sales Up 15.1 Pct In 12 Weeks To Jan 4 Kantar worldpanel

* Sales down 1.2 percent, asda sales down 1.6 percent in 12 wks to jan 4 - kantar

* Sales down 0.7 percent, morrisons sales down 1.6 percent in 12 wks to jan 4 - kantar (Editing By Neil Maidment)