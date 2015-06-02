LONDON, June 2 Morrisons, Britain's
fourth-biggest supermarket operator, has managed to increase its
sales for the first time since December 2013, industry data for
the last three months showed on Tuesday, outperforming its 'big
four' rivals who suffered falls in an industry hurt by a price
war and deflation.
New chief executive David Potts, a former top executive at
bigger rival Tesco who joined Morrisons in March, saw
sales rise 0.1 percent in the 12 weeks to May 24, market
researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.
Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda have, like
Morrisons, all been cutting prices and revamping stores in an
effort to attract shoppers lost to discount rivals Aldi and
Lidl, but saw their sales in the same period fall 1.3, 0.3 and
2.4 percent respectively.
Aldi and Lidl recorded sales growth of 15.7 percent and 8.8
percent, Kantar said, with Lidl's market share now at a record
3.9 percent. Tesco's market share fell 0.4 percentage points in
the period.
"All of the major supermarkets are finding growth difficult
as prices have been declining since Sept. 2014," Kantar said.
"Yet while like-for-like groceries are 1.9 percent cheaper
than this time last year this is not as steep a fall as last
month, when prices were down by 2.1 percent."
Overall the UK grocery market recorded growth of 0.2 percent
in the period, with deflation standing at 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Greg Mahlich)