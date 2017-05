ALMATY Nov 3 British and Kazakh companies have signed deals and memorandums worth $5 billion on Tuesday during Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to London, his office said in a statement.

The agreements cover sectors such as gas, power, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals, it said without elaborating. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Polina Devitt)