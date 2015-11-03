(Adds details)
ALMATY Nov 3 British and Kazakh companies
signed deals and agreements worth $5 billion on Tuesday during
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to London, his
office said.
The biggest agreement, announced separately by Britain's
Independent Power Corporation (IPC), was a memorandum of
understanding with Kazakh state firm Kaztransgas on projects
worth $3.1 billion to build a 1,500-kilometre gas pipeline and
four power plants in the Central Asian nation.
IPC said the closely linked projects aimed to provide power
for the Kazakh capital Astana as well as three other cities,
Karaganda, Zhezkazgan and Temirtau.
Other deals signed on Tuesday covered sectors such as
petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals, Nazarbayev's office said in
a statement, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Adrian Croft)