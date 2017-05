A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON One of the attackers who hacked a soldier to death in London was British-born and of Nigerian descent, a source with knowledge of the investigation said.

The other man may also be British with a Nigerian background, the source told Reuters.

British media identified one of the men as Michael Adebolajo, citing police sources.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)