LONDON British police said on Thursday they had arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder over the killing of a soldier on the streets of east London.

Detectives said they had arrested a man and woman, both aged 29, were arrested over the murder of Drummer Lee Rigby who was hacked to death in Woolwich on Wednesday. Five addresses in London and one in Lincoln are also being searched, they said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)