LONDON British police charged a second man on Saturday with the May 22 murder of Lee Rigby, a serving soldier, on a London street.

Michael Adebolajo, 28, was also charged with the attempted murder of two police officers and with possession of a firearm, a 9.4 mm revolver, with intent to cause others to believe that violence would be used.

Adebolajo was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said in a statement.

