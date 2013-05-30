A police officer poses for a photograph with a leaflet appealing for witnesses to the murder of British soldier Lee Rigby in Woolwich, southeast London May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON A man will appear in a London court on Thursday charged with the murder of a British soldier on a London street in broad daylight last week, police said.

Police charged 22-year-old Michael Adebowale late on Wednesday evening with the murder of Drummer Lee Rigby, a 25-year-old serving soldier.

Adebowale was charged shortly after leaving hospital, where he had spent the last week after being shot by police.

Rigby, a 25-year-old veteran of the Afghan war, was killed in broad daylight by two men.

Adebowale was arrested at the scene of the attack after being shot and detained by police. He was also charged with possession of a firearm.

He has been held in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.

A second man, Michael Adebolajo, remains under arrest and in a stable condition in hospital. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by John Stonestreet)