LONDON, March 8 German utility E.ON will close its 1,940-megawatt (MW) Kingsnorth coal-fired power plant in Britain in March 2013 when the plant runs run out of operating hours allocated by an EU-wide pollution reduction directive.

"E.ON has today announced that power generation at its Kingsnorth power station will cease in March 2013," the utility said in a statement.

The EU's Large Combustion Plant Directive ordered highly polluting power plants to close after generating for 20,000 hours from Jan. 1, 2008 or at the end of 2015, depending on which comes first.

E.ON has also withdrawn an application for two new coal-fired units to be fitted with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology on the same site.

"Our announcement does not rule out future power generation on the site, which remains an excellent location for a new plant given its proximity to demand in the south-east, but the original plans are no longer appropriate," E.ON UK Chief Executive Tony Cocker said.