LONDON, June 23 Britain's accounting watchdog
has opened an investigation into how top auditor KPMG
confirmed that Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) was
complying with UK rules on protecting customer money.
The Financial Reporting Council said in a statement it had
launched the investigation into the conduct of KPMG auditors
regarding BNY Mellon's London branch.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority fined BNY Mellon 126
million pounds ($199 million) in April for failing to keep
customer money safe during the financial crisis.
KPMG was responsible for reporting to the financial
regulator that BNY Mellon was complying with rules on the
safekeeping of customer assets.
($1 = 0.6332 pounds)
