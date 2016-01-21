* FRC to examine KPMG's presumption of "going concern" at
HBOS
* KPMG calls for "timely" completion of FRC enquiries
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 21 Britain's accounting standards
watchdog said on Thursday it would undertake a preliminary
investigation into how KPMG and its staff audited the
books of HBOS before the UK bank collapsed during the financial
crisis in 2008.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said its Conduct
Committee had reviewed the full report into the HBOS collapse
that was published by banking regulators last year.
As a result, it had asked its executive counsel to undertake
preliminary enquiries under its disciplinary scheme that would
focus on the extent to which KPMG considered whether management
made appropriate assumptions about the risks to HBOS's business
when preparing financial statements for the 2007 financial year.
Counsel will also look at the extent to which KPMG
"considered whether there were material uncertainties about the
entity's ability to continue as a going concern that HBOS needed
to disclose in the financial statements".
"The Executive Counsel will present his findings to the
Conduct Committee which will then decide whether KPMG or any
member are liable to investigation," the FRC said.
HBOS, which traded under the brands Halifax and Bank of
Scotland, had to be rescued in a government-engineered takeover
by Lloyds, which as a result subsequently needed a 20
billion pound ($28 billion) taxpayer bailout of its own.
The report by Britain's two banking watchdogs, the Bank of
England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), and the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), largely blamed HBOS
management for the bank's failure.
KPMG said on Thursday a thorough review was in the interests
of the audit profession, shareholders and society as a whole.
"We were pleased that the PRA and FCA's report issued last
November recognised that KPMG provided robust challenge and
delivered clear warnings to HBOS and that this resulted in a
more prudent approach to provisioning than would otherwise have
been adopted," KPMG said.
"We will continue to co-operate with the FRC as it makes its
preliminary enquiries. In the interests of everyone, it is now
important that final conclusions are reached in a timely
fashion," KPMG added.
Lawmaker Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the parliament's Treasury
Select Committee, said last month the FRC had made a serious
mistake in refusing to open a formal investigation into KPMG,
which audited HBOS's books before the collapse.
"A great deal depends on the quality of audited accounts.
They were found wanting during the financial crisis. It is
essential that everybody fully understands why. That is why this
investigation is so important," Tyrie said on Thursday.
Until now, the FRC had said it had found no reasonable
grounds to suspect misconduct in its review of HBOS audits at
the time of the BoE and FCA investigations, but that it would
study the final report on HBOS that was published in December.
($1 = 0.7061 pounds)
