* Britain's opposition party wins five seats in City govt
* The district's independence from party-politics challenged
* Labour to form official opposition in City's authority
(Adds details)
By Andrew MacAskill and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, March 24 Britain's Labour party won a
record five seats in the City of London elections on Thursday,
in a breakthrough for the party and a challenge to the
centuries-old political independence of the country's financial
district.
The City of London, one of the world's oldest continuously
running local government bodies, is a separate entity to the
Greater London Authority led by Labour mayor Sadiq Khan.
It has traditionally been represented almost entirely by
independent candidates, but Labour's wins may bring into
question whether the tiny district can preserve that apolitical
culture.
The results will come as good news for Labour, the main
opposition party led by veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, as
nationwide polls have shown it lagging far behind the ruling
Conservatives.
Labour fielded eight candidates for the authority's 100-seat
lower house - standing against bankers, lawyers and accountants
- and won five seats. It pledged to spend more of the area's
vast wealth on residents rather than on lobbying for financial
services.
"I'm very proud to have played my part in a great victory
for Labour in the City," said Richard Crossan, a public
relations consultant and Barbican resident, after being elected
for Labour. "This is a very special day indeed."
The party is now expected to try to form an official
opposition in the City's local government for the first time.
It wants to use more of the City's wealth, including about 5
billion pounds ($6.2 billion) in reserves, to spend on areas
such as social housing and tackling air pollution rather than on
promoting financial services.
Labour began contesting the City's elections after the onset
of the global financial crisis. It failed to take any seats in
2009 or 2013, only winning its first seat in a by-election three
years ago.
Many in the City want to fend off the entry of party
politics, however, arguing that it will make it harder to make
long-term decisions in the interests of Europe's biggest
financial services hub, which is home to the Bank of England and
St Paul's Cathedral.
"There is little appetite for introducing party politics
into the City of London Corporation," said Brian Mooney, a
former Reuters journalist, who was re-elected councillor for the
ward of Queenhithe, which he has represented since 1998.
"There is scant support in the Square Mile for Jeremy Corbyn
and his followers. There is no enthusiasm in a predominantly
pro-business ward, such as Queenhithe, for idealistic but old
fashioned cooperative socialism."
(Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Vin Shahrestani)