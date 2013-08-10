LONDON Aug 10 Britain's opposition Labour Party
has yet to convince the electorate of its policies ahead of
polls in 2015, and must spell out more of what it would do in
power by the spring, a senior party lawmaker said on Saturday.
Labour's health spokesman Andy Burnham, who lost out to
current party chief Ed Miliband in the leadership election of
2010, said the party had to be bolder and win over the public
with only a relatively short amount of time left.
"I think there's definitely a need to shout louder, and
speak in a way that captures how people are thinking and
feeling. There's definitely a need to put our cards on the
table," Burnham told the traditionally supportive centre-left
Guardian newspaper.
"What they (voters) aren't yet convinced (of) is that we
have the answers."
Burnham emphasised support for his leader, but his comments
were the latest remarks urging Miliband to provide greater
clarity as the parties gear up for European polls next year and
the general election in 2015.
A Labour lawmaker said last week that he did not know where
the party stood on key issues, and a former chief fundraiser to
the party offered only lukewarm support to Miliband.
Last week's Conservative Party appointment of a former
Barack Obama campaign strategist also turned the heat up on
Labour, which lost its election strategist, Tom Watson, in July,
leaving the role vacant.
Polls consistently put Labour ahead of the ruling
Conservatives, in power with coalition partners the Liberal
Democrats for over three years, but dissent over Ed Miliband's
leadership and the party's direction periodically flare up.
The party, which governed Britain between 1997 and 2010, is
still trying to rebuild its credibility on the economy following
the 2008 banking crisis, with Labour blamed more than Prime
Minister David Cameron's party for current public spending cuts.