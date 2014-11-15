LONDON Nov 15 Britain's opposition Labour
leader Ed Miliband criticised retailer Sports Direct on
Saturday over its policy of hiring most staff on "zero hours"
contracts, saying it was a "bad place to work".
In a speech to supporters in central England, Miliband said
the sports retailer, owned by billionaire Mike Ashley, was using
"Victorian practices" through its wide use of the contracts
which give no guarantee of a minimum amount of work.
"Sports Direct has thousands of its employers on zero hours
contracts, the vast majority of its workforce," Miliband said.
"Sports Direct has predictable turnover, it is a modern
company with stores on many high streets and, judging by its
success, where many people shop. But for too many of its
employees, Sports Direct is a bad place to work."
Labour said more than eight out of 10 of Sports Direct's
20,000 workers across its 400 UK stores were on zero hours
contracts. Miliband promised that if his party wins next May's
national elections, it would ban such contracts for staff who
work regular hours.
Sports Direct, which posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly
sales in September, could not be reached for comment but told
British media it was in the process of reviewing and updating
its employment procedures.
Miliband's attack comes as he attempts to reassert his
leadership credentials after some of his own lawmakers expressed
dissatisfaction with his performance and surveys indicated few
Britons believe he has the stature to be prime minister.
Polls show Labour's popularity on a par with Prime Minister
David Cameron's Conservative Party.
"Another rehashed policy from Ed Miliband can't hide the
fact that he still hasn't got an economic plan to secure a
better future for Britain," said Minister for Business Matthew
Hancock.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Jason Neely)