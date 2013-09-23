WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
BRIGHTON, England, Sept 23 Britain's opposition Labour Party will scrap the government's plans for a cut in corporation tax in 2015 if Ed Miliband wins the next election, according to extracts of a speech the Labour leader is due to give on Tuesday.
"One of the first acts of a new Labour government will be to use all the money that (Prime Minister) David Cameron wants to spend helping 80,000 big businesses to cut business rates for 1.5 million shops, pubs, workshops and hi-tech firms," Miliband will tell activists in the southern English resort of Brighton.
According to extracts of his speech, Miliband will say that if Labour wins the May 2015 election they would cancel plans to cut corporation tax to 20 percent from 21 percent.
That would fund the reversal of a scheduled rise in the rates businesses have to pay on commercial properties, Miliband will say.
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.