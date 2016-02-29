LONDON Feb 29 Yanis Varoufakis, the
self-described "erratic Marxist" who alienated his euro zone
colleagues during his time as Greece's finance minister, has
secured a new role advising Britain's opposition Labour Party.
Jeremy Corbyn, who has sought to take the party of Tony
Blair and Gordon Brown further to the left since he became
leader in 2015, said Varoufakis would advise Labour in "some
capacity" due to his experience from dealing with the European
Union.
"Varoufakis is interesting, because he has obviously been
through all the negotiations [with ECB, European Commission and
the International Monetary Fund]," he told his local London
newspaper, the Islington Tribune.
"I realise we're not in the euro zone but it's a question of
understanding how we challenge the notion that you can cut your
way to prosperity when in reality you have to grow your way to
prosperity.
"I think the way Greece has been treated is terrible and we
should reach out to them."
Varoufakis quit as finance minister last July after refusing
to accept the terms of a third bailout for Greece which imposed
further tough austerity measures. He has already met Labour's
finance spokesman John McDonnell.
Corbyn, who voted against membership in 1975, has said he
will campaign to keep Britain in the EU in a June 23 referendum,
arguing that membership is the best way to improve social and
employment laws.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)