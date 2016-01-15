Jan 15 Britain received a final payment of 740
million pounds ($1.06 billion) on Friday from the estate of
Landsbanki, an Icelandic bank that collapsed during the 2008
financial crisis.
The government has now received 4.6 billion pounds from the
Landsbanki estate and litigation cases, a statement from the
Treasury said. (bit.ly/1RpE65K)
Landsbanki had big retail operations overseas, accepting
deposits in Britain and the Netherlands under the Icesave brand.
When it failed, Iceland's banking insurance scheme was
unable to cover those deposits, setting the stage for years of
international litigation.
($1 = 0.6968 pounds)
