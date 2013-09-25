LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's Laura Ashley
plans to tap in to the recovery in the housing market by
targeting a younger clientele for its homewares division after a
lacklustre performance from its fashion range hurt sales and its
shares.
Famous for its feminine and floral designs, the 60-year-old
firm said it planned to make its furniture, home accessories and
decorating ranges more appealing to 25 to 35-year-olds who are
looking to buy properties for the first time.
"Homeware has been the most important for the
last 10 years or so," Finance Director Sean Anglim told Reuters,
adding that any rise in consumer confidence would take time to
fizzle through to retailers.
"(The) 25 to 35-year-old age group, they're buying new
houses now, and Laura Ashley is able to offer them anything to
decorate their home, for any part of their home. We believe we
can offer them good value and a very diverse range, from
traditional to extremely contemporary".
The focus on the homewares division follows a disappointing
performance from the group's fashion division which posted a 6.9
percent fall in sales in the 26 weeks to July 27, helping to
drag total group sales down by 5.6 percent.
That drop took group sales to 137.3 million pounds ($219.5
million), while profit before tax slipped 0.9 million pounds on
last year to 7.4 million pounds.
Like-for-like trading slipped by 1.3 percent in the eight
weeks to 21 September, again due to the continued
underperformance in its fashion business.
Shares in the group were down 10.5 percent in mid-morning
trading to 23.9 pence, giving it a market valuation of 174
million pounds.