LONDON Oct 22 British law firms are unlikely to
sell to private equity investors, a survey said on Monday,
dealing a blow to the buyout firms that are searching for deals
in the sector.
Some 77 percent of law firms polled by legal publisher
Thomson Reuters Sweet & Maxwell, said they do not think private
equity is an appropriate source of funding for their businesses.
Private equity firms have been eyeing the legal industry,
worth nearly 25 billion pounds ($40 billion) a year in fees,
since new ownership rules came into force earlier this year.
Law firms are now allowed to seek external investment by
converting from partnerships into so-called Alternative Business
Structures (ABS).
Some 20 law firms have converted to ABS so far. But only
one, Parabis, has taken private equity investment, selling a
controlling stake to UK-based Duke Street.
"Some partners feel that pressure from shareholders to
deliver short-term returns would radically alter the culture at
their firms," said Teri Hawksworth, managing director of Thomson
Reuters Sweet & Maxwell.
Private equity firms typically buy underperforming companies
to shake them up and sell at a profit.
Some lawyers have also expressed concern that allowing
fee-earners to cash in their stakes in the business could
disincentivise others, Hawksworth said.
The survey also showed that 88 out of the 100 biggest law
firms thought raising money by selling shares on the stock
market was inappropriate for them.
Lawyers' preferred methods of funding were bank loans,
supported by 85 percent, and alternative finance - such lending
secured against future incomes - which 50 percent liked, the
survey said.
Part of Thomson Reuters, Sweet & Maxwell publishes
legal texts and encyclopedias, and operates online legal
databases Westlaw and Lawtel.