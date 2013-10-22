LONDON Oct 22 British lawmakers plan to quiz
energy company bosses next week over big increases to household
gas and electricity prices, in the midst of a political row over
rising energy costs.
The Energy and Climate Change Committee said on Tuesday it
wanted bosses from the country's big six energy firms, as well
as other smaller suppliers, to explain and justify the rises and
had invited them to appear before lawmakers on Oct. 29.
The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, put
rising energy bills at the heart of his campaign for the 2015
election last month when he said he would freeze prices for 20
months if his party wins power.
Since his pledge, three of the country's biggest energy
suppliers - Centrica, RWE npower and SSE
- have lifted their prices by over three times the rate
of inflation.
"The Committee has today decided to call in the energy
bosses in the context of the latest wave of price increases,"
Lawmaker Robert Smith said in a statement.
Energy prices have already risen 24 percent over the last
four years, according to regulator Ofgem, ramping up the
pressure on household finances at a time of stagnating wages.
All three companies have blamed the price hikes on rises in
the wholesale price of energy, the cost of using the national
grid and levies attached to government social and environmental
programmes.
The coalition government has responded to Labour criticism
and consumer anger over the increased charges by encouraging
people to shop around for the best deals.
The hearing next Tuesday will also explore ways of improving
the transparency of energy company profits, the committee said.
Centrica, for example, which said earlier in October its
British Gas unit would raise prices by 9.2 percent, posted
annual operating profit of 2.6 billion pounds in 2012.
Iberdrola's Scottish Power, which on Tuesday was
fined by the regulator for mis-selling its products, EDF Energy
and E.ON UK make up the remaining big six
suppliers in Britain.
Analysts say those three providers face the same cost
increases and will likely also raise prices in the coming weeks.