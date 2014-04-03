LONDON, April 3 U.S. officials invited British
chef Nigella Lawson on Thursday to reapply for a visa to enter
the United States after the television celebrity was barred for
boarding a flight last weekend.
According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Lawson, dubbed the
"Domestic Goddess" after the title of one of her cookery books,
was prevented from flying to the United States because she had
confessed to taking drugs during a recent court battle with her
former assistants.
A spokeswoman from the U.S. Embassy in London confirmed
Lawson had been refused entry but declined to provide an
explanation, adding the chef was welcome to reapply for travel
documents.
"We have invited her to come and apply for a visa," she
said.
Lawson made headlines globally when she told a London court
she had taken cocaine several times and smoked cannabis at the
end of her 10-year marriage to art dealer Charles Saatchi.
British police decided not take any action against the
54-year-old following her admission which was made during the
trial of her two former assistants who were later cleared of
charges of defrauding the couple of 685,000 pounds ($1.12
million).
But when Lawson went to London's Heathrow airport on Sunday
to catch a flight to Los Angeles, she was told she would not be
allowed on the flight and returned home, according to the Daily
Mail newspaper.
A spokesman for Lawson declined to comment on the story,
whether Lawson was turned away or on how this could affect her
career in the United States, where she is judge on the talent
show "The Taste".
Lawson could not herself immediately be reached for comment.
The trial of the two assistants, sisters Francesca and
Elisabetta Grillo, fascinated Britain with lurid tales of drug
use, lavish spending and marital bullying. The Italian sisters
alleged that Lawson used cocaine, cannabis and prescription
pills daily for over a decade.
The trial followed Lawson and Saatchi's divorce last July.
Their marriage fell apart after Saatchi was photographed
clasping his wife's throat at a restaurant in London's Mayfair.
Lawson is currently starring in TV cookery contest show "The
Taste" broadcast in both Britain on Channel 4 and in the United
States on Walt Disney Co's ABC network.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Angus MacSwan)