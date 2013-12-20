* Sisters cleared of fraud after spending $1.12 million
By Alexander Winning
LONDON, Dec 20 Two former assistants of
celebrity chef Nigella Lawson were acquitted of defrauding her
and her art dealer ex-husband on Friday after a trial that
enthralled Britain with lurid tales of drug use, lavish spending
and marital bullying.
Sisters Francesca and Elisabetta Grillo were cleared of
defrauding Lawson and Charles Saatchi of 685,000 pounds ($1.12
million), having argued in court there had been an understanding
they could spend at will on credit cards if they kept quiet
about the chef's drug taking.
Lawson, 53, said she was "disappointed but unsurprised" by
the acquittal and said she was "maliciously vilified" in the
trial that had provided a stage for a sustained campaign to
destroy her reputation.
"Over the three week trial, the jury was faced with a
ridiculous sideshow of false allegations about drug use which
made focus on the actual criminal trial impossible," Lawson said
in a statement issued by her publicist.
The trial produced sensational accounts of the high society
marriage which fell apart earlier this year after Saatchi was
photographed clasping his wife's throat at a restaurant in
London's Mayfair.
"My clients are naturally relieved at the verdict of the
jury," the Grillos' lawyer Richard Cannon said outside court.
"This has been a long, hard fight, played out in the gaze of the
world's media."
Such was the interest in the case in Britain that even Prime
Minister David Cameron passed comment, saying he was a massive
fan of Lawson whom he described as "very funny and warm". It was
an intervention which led to a rebuke from the trial judge.
A well-known TV star and author in Britain and the United
States, Lawson told London's Isleworth Crown Court she smoked
cannabis occasionally towards the end of her 10-year marriage to
Saatchi and had taken cocaine several times, but not regularly.
The Italian sisters alleged that Lawson used cocaine,
cannabis and prescription pills daily for over a decade.
London's Metropolitan police said on Friday they would not
investigate allegations of Lawson's drug use but would re-assess
their decision if new evidence came to light.
"DOMESTIC GODDESS"
Lawson, nicknamed the "Domestic Goddess" after the title of
one of her bestselling cookery books, grabbed newspaper
headlines as she denied the claims in court and rebuked Saatchi
for dragging their marital problems into the public eye in an
effort to destroy her reputation.
"I don't have a drug problem, I have a life problem," said
Lawson who is set to be a mentor and judge on U.S. TV cooking
show "The Taste" on Walt Disney Co's ABC network in
2014.
Neither Elisabetta nor Francesca Grillo were in the packed
courtroom to hear of their acquittal. Elisabetta suffered a
panic attack in court on Thursday, and collapsed three more
times on Friday, once inside the courthouse building.
Lawson and Saatchi, 70, divorced in July, and he accepted a
police caution after newspapers published photographs of him
with his hands around his wife's neck.
The fraud case exposed the bitter rows between Lawson and
Saatchi, the co-founder of the advertising agency Saatchi &
Saatchi, the excesses of their wealthy lifestyle, and their
treatment of staff.
The court was told that at various times during the four
years to which the charges relate the sisters spent lavishly on
flights to New York, hotel stays, designer handbags and clothes.
The prosecution told the court that in the four months to
June 2012, Francesca Grillo, 35, spent an average of 48,000
pounds a month and 41-year-old Elisabetta 28,000 pounds.
Lawson told the court Elisabetta had been a stalwart aide
who had helped her through the death in 2001 of her first
husband, journalist John Diamond, from cancer. She said the
fraud allegations "broke our heart".