* Total started relief well drilling on Wednesday
* Second drilling rig deployable early May
LONDON, April 20 The amount of gas leaking from
Total's North Sea Elgin platform has shrunk to one
third of the volume it started spewing in late March, after the
company started drilling a relief well to control the escaping
gas, Total said on Friday.
"The latest scientific flights, modelling and platform
visits this week confirm a decrease in the gas leak rate, to
around one third of the initial estimate of 200,000 cubic metres
per day made in the first days of the Elgin gas leak," the
French oil and gas major said in a statement.
On Wednesday Total started work to drill a relief well 4,400
metres below the seabed after Britain's energy ministry gave the
green light for the procedure which is expected to take around
six month.
A second drilling rig, which was used on the nearby West
Franklin field before the leak started, will be deployed from
early May to support the relief well work, Total said in its
statement.
Scottish authorities also said on Wednesday the leak had not
directly contaminated the marine environment as no traces of oil
or gas pollution were found in samples taken on the edge of a
two-mile exclusion zone around the platform located 240
kilometres east off the coast of Aberdeen.
Total and the British government are also pursuing their
preferred option of a so-called "well kill", which is cheaper
and faster but also more risky and which involves pumping heavy
mud into the well from the platform.
The gas leak, which started on March 25, is costing Total
$2.5 million per day, the company said.
Britain could be facing as much as a 6 percent cut to gas
supplies this summer due to the closure of the Elgin and two
neighbouring gas fields, National Grid said on Tuesday.