LONDON May 19 Britain's Supreme Court on
Thursday upheld an injunction preventing the English press from
naming a celebrity who was involved in a much publicised
extra-marital threesome.
The ruling means media in England and Wales remain banned
from naming the people involved, even though their names have
been widely reported on the Internet since a U.S. magazine
published the full story on April 6.
In a four-to-one majority ruling, the Supreme Court held
that the story was not in the public interest and that
publication of the names of the protagonists by the English
press would be a serious breach of privacy.
The court said that even though the story was easily
accessible on the Internet and social media, for it to be
splashed all over the English papers would lead to "potentially
more enduring invasions" of privacy.
The person at the heart of the story is in the entertainment
industry and is married to a very famous person in the same
business. The couple have two young children, who would also be
at risk of an invasion of their privacy, the court said.
The case has stirred debate in Britain about whether
injunctions, court orders banning publication of private
information in certain circumstances, still serve any practical
purpose in the age of the Internet.
The ruling will anger London-based tabloid newspapers, which
had vociferously argued that the injunction was absurd when the
details were easily available at the click of a mouse.
Supreme Court President Lord Neuberger acknowledged the
debate in remarks included in the judgment, suggesting that if
parliament felt case law had not caught up with modern
realities, it could change relevant legislation.
"The courts exist to protect legal rights, even when their
protection is difficult or unpopular in some quarters," he
wrote.
"And if Parliament takes the view that the courts have not
adapted the law to fit current realities, then, of course, it
can change the law."
