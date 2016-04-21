(Repeats story sent on April 20 without changes)
* English press banned from naming celebrity in threesome
* Name published in other countries and on Internet
* UK Supreme Court to decide if ban should stay in place
* Case may result in demise of celebrity privacy injunctions
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, April 20 If you are rich and famous, how
can you stop embarrassing stories about your private life from
becoming public?
In England, the answer is to obtain an injunction -- a court
order banning media from publishing private information against
your will.
But the days of the privacy injunction, better known to
London newspapers as a gagging order, may be numbered after a
celebrity's attempt to use one to suppress details of an
extra-marital threesome backfired spectacularly.
Britain's Supreme Court will hold a hearing on Thursday at
the end of which it will decide whether the ban should remain in
place.
The case shows the problems for those seeking to use the law
to stop revelations in a world where information travels across
jurisdictions at the click of a mouse and attempts to stifle
news can have the opposite effect of attracting attention.
The person obtained an injunction in January covering
England and Wales and kept a lid on the news story for 11 weeks,
but on April 6 a widely read U.S. magazine ran it and within
minutes it was all over the Internet.
Online searches for the names of those involved rose,
Twitter was abuzz and media in many countries, including
Scotland -- a separate legal jurisdiction from England and Wales
-- published the story.
This infuriated the London newspapers, which were still
banned from naming the protagonists, even though it was now easy
for anyone interested to find out the details online.
"Why the law is an ass!" was the popular Daily Mail's
front-page headline on April 7.
The Sun on Sunday tabloid, which obtained the story from two
of the people involved in the threesome, went back to the Court
of Appeal, which had granted the injunction in January, and
persuaded the judges to lift it.
"COMMON KNOWLEDGE"
"It is in my view inappropriate (some may use a stronger
term) for the court to ban people from saying that which is
common knowledge," Lord Justice Jackson wrote in a ruling handed
down on Monday.
But he left the ban in place to allow the celebrity to
appeal to the Supreme Court, and for now the protagonists still
cannot be named in media that appear in England.
Some lawyers say the celebrity injunction is on its last
legs.
"The judgment may be treated as the death of the celebrity
privacy injunction," Desmond Browne, the lawyer for one of the
people involved, told the Court of Appeal after its ruling to
lift the order.
That would be welcomed by critics of such injunctions who
say they enable the rich and famous to suppress stories they do
not like even if they are true, curbing press freedom and
allowing them to create misleading public images of themselves.
In this case, one person involved in the threesome is
married to another celebrity and the couple, who have two young
children, have said they are committed to each other even though
they say they have an open relationship under which
extra-marital flings are acceptable.
The Sun on Sunday's lawyers argued the story would show the
couple's image of marital commitment was incorrect.
While privacy laws in Britain are not as restrictive as in
continental European countries, they were tightened in 2000,
when British law absorbed the European Convention on Human
Rights which guarantees the right to private life.
The Convention also protects freedom of expression, but
judges have to balance that against privacy rights.
In the United States, free speech protections are more
powerful than privacy rights and a court order like the
threesome injunction would be almost unthinkable.
Mark Stephens, a British media lawyer, said celebrity
injunctions were already in decline before this case, partly
because some had ended in fiasco.
He cited the case of former Manchester United soccer player
Ryan Giggs in which an injunction to stop stories about his
extra-marital activities failed when he was named in parliament,
allowing the press to name him without fear of sanction.
Stephens said the threesome case was a powerful
demonstration of the "Streisand effect", named after singer
Barbra Streisand's failed attempt to have an aerial photo of her
Malibu villa taken off a website. The lawsuit resulted in more
publicity for the image.
(Editing by Timothy Heritage)