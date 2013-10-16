LONDON Oct 16 Britain is considering a cap on
the interest rates that short-term payday lenders can charge as
part of plans to regulate the sector, Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday.
The payday loan industry, which provides short-term loans to
tide borrowers over until payday, has boomed since 2008 as banks
have grown more averse to making risky loans, forcing some to
find other ways to manage their day-to-day household finances.
The system has been criticised for targeting vulnerable
customers and charging high interest rates, which can top 5,000
percent on an annual basis, that unions and lawmakers say leave
many borrowers heavily indebted.
"We continue to look at the issue of a cap and I don't think
we should rule that out," Cameron said in parliament.
"We do have to bear in mind what has been found out in other
countries and through our own searches about whether a cap would
prove effective."
The government plans to hand over supervision of the
industry to the Financial Conduct Authority, the financial
watchdog, in April.
Earlier this month the FCA was criticised for not including
a rate cap in its plans to regulate the industry. Its proposals
centred on affordability checks and a limit on the number of
times loans can be extended.
Australia, most parts of the United States and some European
countries have capped payday loan interest rates but the FCA has
argued that such an approach could push borrowers into the hands
of backstreet loan sharks.