LONDON, July 15 Britain's financial watchdog set
out new rules on Tuesday to cap the sky-high interest rates
offered by payday lenders, bringing down the cost of short-term
loans criticised for causing hardship and misery among
borrowers.
The Financial Conduct Authority said that from January 2015
the interest and fees on new payday loans must not exceed 0.8
percent per day of the amount borrowed. Fixed default fees
cannot exceed 15 pounds and the overall cost of a payday loan
must not exceed the amount borrowed.
Payday lenders, which are designed to tide borrowers over
until payday, have been accused of charging exorbitant fees and
tipping households into a spiral of debt.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)