LONDON, March 25 Mortgages approved by British
banks rose in February for a second month in a row, adding to
signs that a slowdown in the British housing market may have
bottomed out, the British Bankers' Association said on
Wednesday.
Mortgage approvals for house purchase rose to a five-month
high of 37,305 from 36,517 in January. Despite the increase,
approvals were down 20 percent from February a year ago.
The BBA also said unsecured borrowing -- such as borrowing
on credit cards -- rose at its fastest annual growth rate in
more than six years, up 4.4 percent. Economists expect borrowing
to pick up as the economic recovery broadens.
The number of mortgage approvals slowed through most of 2014
as regulators introduced tougher lending rules for banks and
building societies.
Data from the Bank of England, which captures a broader
range of lenders than the BBA figures, has also shown mortgage
approvals picking up.
