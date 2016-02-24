LONDON Feb 24 British banks approved the
highest number of mortgages in almost two years in January as
some investors sought to snap up properties before a tax on
buy-to-let properties due in April, industry figures showed on
Wednesday.
The British Bankers' Association said its members approved
47,509 loans for house purchase in January on a seasonally
adjusted basis - its highest since February 2014. That was up
from a seven-month low of 43,660 in December and 27 percent
higher than the same time last year.
Net credit card lending rose by 262 million pounds in
January, compared with a 64 million pounds increase in December.
"The start of the year has seen a significant rise in
mortgage borrowing. It seems that this has been driven, in part,
by borrowers looking to get ahead of the increases in stamp duty
for buy-to-let and second home buyers scheduled to come into
effect in April," BBA chief economist Richard Woolhouse said.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne announced in a
budget statement in November that buy-to-let investors will have
to pay a 3 percentage-point higher rate of stamp duty than
residential buyers from April, as the government tried to cool a
market that was heating up.
The BBA data do not include lending by Britain's mutually
owned building societies, but the figures serve as a good
leading indicator for more comprehensive Bank of England figures
typically released around a week later.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)