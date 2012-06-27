BRIEF-Shawbrook rejects third buyout offer from private equity groups
* Shawbrook - independent directors believe final offer undervalues shawbrook and prospects; advise shareholders take no action with regards to offer
LONDON, June 27 Mortgage approvals in Britain fell to their lowest in more than a year to 30,238 in May, seasonally adjusted data from the British Bankers' Association showed on Wednesday, in a further sign of a weakening housing market.
Net mortgage lending fell by 73 million pounds last month, the first fall since records began in September 1997.
MAY APRIL MAY 2011
Net mortgage lending: -73 +516 +1,643
(change, mln stg)
MAY APRIL MAY 2011
Number of loans approved:
House purchase 30,238 32,103 31,314
Remortgaging 18,678 20,657 22,221
Other secured lending 13,147 13,853 15,585
* Shawbrook - independent directors believe final offer undervalues shawbrook and prospects; advise shareholders take no action with regards to offer
* At least $1.3 bln of listings expected from InvITs (Adds quotes, background)