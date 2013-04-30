LONDON, April 30 The Bank of England released the
following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous
data in brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
MARCH FEB FORECAST
53,504 51,947 (51,653) 52,500
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
MARCH FEB FORECAST
Total lending 0.9 1.3 (1.5) n/f
Secured on dwellings 0.4 0.8 (0.9) 0.6
Consumer credit 0.5 0.5 (0.6) 0.5
- of which credit card 0.2 0.3 (0.2) n/f
LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
MARCH FEB
Total lending -0.6 -2.0 (-2.2)
- of which SMEs -0.1 0.1 (0.1)
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
MARCH FEB
M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.9 -0.5 (-0.5)
yr/yr 0.3 0.6 (0.5)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.3 -0.2 (-0.3)
yr/yr 4.5 5.0 (4.9)