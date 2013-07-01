LONDON, July 1 The Bank of England released the
following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous
data in brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
MAY APR FORECAST
58,242* 54,354 (53,710) 55,050
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
MAY APR FORECAST
Total lending 1.0 1.3 (1.4) n/f
Secured on dwellings 0.3 0.7 (0.9) 0.73
Consumer credit 0.7** 0.6 (0.5) 0.60
- of which credit card 0.3*** 0.1 (0.1) n/f
LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
MAY APR
Total lending -1.3 -3.0 (-3.0)
- of which SMEs -0.5 -0.7 (-0.7)
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
MAY APR
M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.1 0.3 (0.3)
yr/yr -0.1 -0.1 (-0.1)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.1 0.6 (0.6)
yr/yr 5.2 4.8 (4.8)
* Highest number of mortgage approvals since Dec 2009
** Biggest rise in consumer credit since Dec 2012, at 725
million pounds
*** Biggest rise in credit card lending since April 2011, at
342 million pounds