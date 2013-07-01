LONDON, July 1 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

MAY APR FORECAST

58,242* 54,354 (53,710) 55,050 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

MAY APR FORECAST Total lending 1.0 1.3 (1.4) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.3 0.7 (0.9) 0.73 Consumer credit 0.7** 0.6 (0.5) 0.60 - of which credit card 0.3*** 0.1 (0.1) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)

MAY APR Total lending -1.3 -3.0 (-3.0) - of which SMEs -0.5 -0.7 (-0.7) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

MAY APR M4 mth/mth (sa) -0.1 0.3 (0.3)

yr/yr -0.1 -0.1 (-0.1) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.1 0.6 (0.6)

yr/yr 5.2 4.8 (4.8) * Highest number of mortgage approvals since Dec 2009 ** Biggest rise in consumer credit since Dec 2012, at 725 million pounds *** Biggest rise in credit card lending since April 2011, at 342 million pounds