LONDON, July 29 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS:

JUNE MAY FORECAST

57,667 58,071 (58,242) 59,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

JUNE MAY FORECAST Total lending 1.5 1.2 (1.0) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.0 0.5 (0.3) 0.65 Consumer credit 0.5* 0.8 (0.7) 0.70 - of which credit card 0.3 0.3 (0.3) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):

JUNE MAY Total lending -1.3 -1.1 (-1.3) - of which SMEs 0.2** -0.5 (-0.5) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):

JUNE MAY M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.1 UNCH (-0.1)

yr/yr 1.5 -0.1 (-0.1) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies

mth/mth (sa) 0.3 0.2 (0.1)

yr/yr 5.0 5.2 (5.2) * At 489 million pounds, lowest net change in consumer credit since January ** At 238 million pounds, the biggest increase in lending to SMEs since records began in April 2011