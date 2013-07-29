LONDON, July 29 The Bank of England released the
following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous
data in brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS:
JUNE MAY FORECAST
57,667 58,071 (58,242) 59,500
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
JUNE MAY FORECAST
Total lending 1.5 1.2 (1.0) n/f
Secured on dwellings 1.0 0.5 (0.3) 0.65
Consumer credit 0.5* 0.8 (0.7) 0.70
- of which credit card 0.3 0.3 (0.3) n/f
LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
JUNE MAY
Total lending -1.3 -1.1 (-1.3)
- of which SMEs 0.2** -0.5 (-0.5)
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
JUNE MAY
M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.1 UNCH (-0.1)
yr/yr 1.5 -0.1 (-0.1)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.3 0.2 (0.1)
yr/yr 5.0 5.2 (5.2)
* At 489 million pounds, lowest net change in consumer credit
since January
** At 238 million pounds, the biggest increase in lending to
SMEs since records began in April 2011