LONDON, May 31 Lending to Britain's businesses fell sharply in April, dropping by the biggest margin so far in 2013, even as mortgage approvals edged higher. NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS APRIL MARCH FORECAST 53,710 53,674 (53,504) 54,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG): APRIL MARCH FORECAST Total lending 1.4 1.1 (0.9) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.9 0.5 (0.4) 0.5 Consumer credit 0.5 0.6 (0.5) 0.4 LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG) APRIL MARCH Total lending -3.0 -0.5 (-0.6) ECONOMISTS' REACTION BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE "It's a disappointing set of numbers both on mortgage approvals and on lending to SMEs. The problem getting credit to SMEs seems to be pretty intractable, and it be may be more of a demand-side issue than a supply-side one. "Overall, I can't imagine the Monetary Policy Committee will be happy with these numbers." HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT "The slight rise in mortgage approvals in April reported by the Bank of England adds to recent mounting evidence that the housing market is gradually stepping up a gear, although it is far from racing ahead. The mortgage data support belief that house prices are likely to achieve a modest gain of a few per cent or so over 2013, as activity gradually picks up supported by initiatives such as the Funding for Lending Scheme and Help to Buy." PHILIP RUSH, NOMURA "These money and lending figures are choppy so I'm reluctant to read too much into them. There has been an improvement in the Bank of England's favoured of M4 but it is a choppy series and there's no decisive move to get excited about." PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC: "If anything, the mortgage approvals are a touch disappointing. We had expected a bigger rise. The net lending figures were slightly better, however, and the Bank of England's favoured measure of broad money growth has shown some increase on the month and an acceleration year-on-year. Overall there is nothing here that really changes our core view on where the UK economy is going." KEY POINTS - Highest number of mortgage approvals since January - Biggest net increase in mortgage loans since December at 875 million pounds - Smallest net increase in consumer credit since January at 524 million pounds - Biggest net fall in business lending since December 2012, down 2.988 billion pounds - Biggest net fall in small business lending since December 2012, down 660 million pounds