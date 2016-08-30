* UK consumer lending cools in July, according to BoE
* CBI survey shows companies scale back investment plans
* Figures point to economic "slow burn" rather than sudden
dip
By Andy Bruce and Giles Elgood
LONDON, Aug 30 Britons' thirst for borrowing
eased last month and services firms curbed plans for growth,
according to figures that suggested the economy will suffer a
slow burn, rather than a sharp hit, from the vote to leave the
European Union.
Bank of England lending data on Tuesday offered the first
hint of vulnerability in consumer demand - a key engine of
British economic growth - after strong high street sales yielded
no sign of a Brexit-inspired immediate slowdown.
Lending to consumers rose by 1.2 billion pounds in July,
below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists and the
weakest increase since August 2015. The figure was down from 1.9
billion pounds in June.
A separate survey from the Confederation of British Industry
(CBI) showed optimism among Britain's services companies - which
comprise the bulk of the economy - tanked after the June 23 vote
to leave the EU. Investment plans in business and professional
services firms were at their leanest in more than four years.
BoE policymakers will view the reports as consistent with
their view that the economy is set for tougher times as it
prepares to leave the EU, despite signs it might sidestep a
recession in the next few months.
"Longer-term, a less benign environment for consumers,
reflecting a rise in unemployment and the squeeze on incomes
from higher inflation, suggests that households' appetite to
borrow will stay relatively subdued," said Martin Beck,
economist at the EY ITEM Club consultancy.
Consumer credit growth slowed for the first time since late
2014 to 10.1 percent year-on-year in July from 10.3 percent in
June, the BoE.
Its figures also showed mortgage approvals for house
purchases fell to 60,912 last month from 64,152 in June, the
lowest since January 2015 and continuing a slowdown since the
start of the year.
Net mortgage lending, which lags approvals, rose 2.665
billion pounds in July, compared with a 3.247 billion pound
increase in June, the BoE said.
"Going ahead we can expect further softening, as Brexit may
have led to potential buyers to adopt a wait-and-see approach,"
said Sonali Punhani, economist at Credit Suisse.
Companies are also waiting to see how progress towards
leaving the EU unfolds, according to the CBI.
The pace of growth in the three months to August was largely
unchanged but expansion plans for companies in business and
professional services were the weakest since May 2012, the
survey showed.
"This is a reminder that the impact from the vote is likely
to take time to show up," said JPMorgan economist Allan Monks.
The BoE figures showed lending to non-financial businesses
increased 3.0 percent compared with a year ago, the strongest
since at least mid-2012 when records started.
Markit/CIPS purchasing managers indexes due this week will
shed more light on how companies have fared since June.
(Writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by Richard Balmforth)