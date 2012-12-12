* Peer-to-peer lenders to get 30 mln pound boost
* Funding providers to match govt lending to businesses
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Dec 12 Britain is to lend 55 million
pounds ($88.6 million) to small businesses through alternative
financiers such as peer-to-peer lenders, in its latest attempt
to channel cash to hard-pressed firms.
The government, which has said a lack of bank lending is
partly responsible for Britain's slow recovery from the 2008-09
financial crisis, has unveiled a raft of schemes over the last
two years aimed at boosting funding for small and medium-sized
companies, but so far they have had muted impact.
The latest 55 million pounds initiative is part of the 1.2
billion pound Business Finance Partnership, announced in May, to
help to improve the flow of credit to businesses.
The government said at the time it planned to pump 100
million pounds through non-traditional channels. It expects to
announce early next year where it will put the remaining 45
million.
"Small and medium-sized businesses need access to a diverse
range of finance options, including non-bank lending," Business
Secretary Vince Cable said in a statement.
Peer-to-peer lending, where members of the public provide
funding for businesses and individuals, is among a host of
alternative financing models that have developed in response to
reduced bank lending.
The government said it would put 30 million pounds through
peer-to-peer lending websites, with 20 million of that going to
Funding Circle and 10 million pounds to Zopa.
"Not only is this a huge vote of confidence for peer-to-peer
lending, it is a defining moment for the future of small
business finance," said Samir Desai, chief executive and
co-founder of Funding Circle, through which more than 60 million
pounds has been lent to businesses since it was founded in 2010.
As well as the peer-to-peer websites, Boost Capital, which
provides business cash advances, will receive 20 million pounds
of government funding to set up a fund to make loans of between
1 million pounds and 8 million to small businesses.
Credit Asset Management, a subsidiary of investment company
City of London Group, will get 5 million pounds to
provide asset finance and cash-flow lending to small businesses.
The finance providers have agreed to match the government
funding from the private sector, bringing the total to be made
available to small businesses to 110 million pounds.
The government will also launch a network of 1,000 advisors
to help small businesses work out which type of financing best
suits their needs, Cable will tell a conference on Wednesday.