(Corrects paragraph 14 of Oct. 29 story after BoE error to show
biggest rise in unsecured consumer lending since Dec 2012 at 864
mln stg, removes part of economist quote in paragraph 13
referring to incorrect data)
* UK mortgage approvals highest since Feb 2008
* Interest rates on new mortgages lowest since 2004
* Economists see further increases in house prices
* Lending to larger firms shows signs of recovery
* Mortgage approvals graphic: r.reuters.com/kud24s
By David Milliken
LONDON, Oct 29 British lenders approved the most
mortgages in over five years last month as borrowing costs sank
to their lowest in a decade, central bank data showed on
Tuesday, setting the stage for further house price rises.
Business lending also picked up - though only for larger
firms - but the figures did little to dispel some economists'
concerns that Britain's economic recovery will remain heavily
reliant on consumer demand for the immediate future.
Mortgage approvals for house purchases rose to almost 67,000
in September from just under 64,000 in August - its highest
level since February 2008, though below a pre-crisis average of
around 90,000 and in line with economists' forecasts.
"A further pick-up in housing market activity is in the
pipeline. But we think it unlikely that this will change the
Bank of England's view that this is anything other than a
gradual recovery in house prices, at least for now," said Jens
Larsen, chief UK economist at Royal Bank of Canada.
Activity in Britain's housing market - where prices sank by
a fifth in cash terms after the financial crisis - has been
steadily building over the past year, bolstered by an improving
economic outlook and government schemes to free up lending.
Typical mortgage rates for new borrowers are now at their
lowest since comparable records began in 2004 at 3.08 percent,
pushed down by the government's Funding for Lending Scheme and a
less risky economic outlook, despite a rise in government
borrowing costs in recent months.
Earlier this month the government brought forward further
measures to make it easier for borrowers with low deposits to
get a mortgage - something it says will boost affordability and
construction, but which critics fear will only push up prices.
House prices are already 6 percent higher than a year
earlier, and with the economy growing at an annualised rate of
more than 3 percent, look set to rise further.
However increases are concentrated in London and nearby, and
prices are falling in real terms elsewhere in Britain.
As a result, the Bank of England - which will review the
government's new Help to Buy housing support schemes next
September - has played down concerns of a housing bubble.
BUSINESS AND CONSUMER LENDING UP
Nonetheless, some economists worry that British households
have not yet paid down enough of the debt they built up before
the 2007-08 financial crisis.
"The nagging concern is that policy stimulus measures will
be left in place for too long and will ultimately prove
destabilising," said RBS economist Ross Walker.
"Any resumption of a rise in household debt-to-income ...
would be a concern.... Past experience warns how difficult it
can be to rein in rampant credit growth," he said.
Net unsecured consumer borrowing grew at an annualised rate
of 5.8 percent in the three months to September, and the 864
million pound increase in September alone was greater than
economists had expected and the largest since December 2012.
Net business lending - which the BoE and the government are
keener to promote - picked up after a sharp fall in August and
rose by 720 million pounds, the biggest jump since January, but
is still 3.2 percent lower than a year earlier. Lending to small
and medium-sized firms fell by 383 million pounds.
"If lending to the corporate sector turns round
significantly, that will undoubtedly be seen as a very welcome
development at the Bank of England and Her Majesty's Treasury,
where slow credit growth in the corporate sector is perceived as
a key constraint on business investment," said RBC's Larsen.
* For a table of BoE lending data, see
(Additional reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Hugh Lawson)