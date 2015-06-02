* UK mortgage approvals surge by most in 6 years
* Consumer credit rises strongly in April - BoE
* CHART: Mortgage approvals vs prices r.reuters.com/rer37v
By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg
LONDON, June 2 British mortgage approvals surged
by the most in six years in April and lending to individuals
also rose sharply, underlining the clout of the country's
consumers but also its reliance on them to drive the economy.
Tuesday's data from the Bank of England supported
expectations that the pace of the broader economic recovery will
pick up again by mid-year after slowing at the start of 2015,
giving a nudge to a long-running debate about when interest
rates might rise.
Mortgage approvals for house purchases hit their highest
level in 14 months, reaching 68,076 from 61,945 in March.
The monthly rise was the biggest since February 2009 and
stronger than forecast by economists, who had expected
uncertainty about the outcome of Britain's May 7 election -- in
which David Cameron's Conservatives won an outright majority --
might weigh on the housing market.
The rise consumer lending was not far off March's seven-year
record monthly jump.
The figures were a reminder of the lopsidedness of Britain's
recovery, with weak manufacturing and trade unlikely to
contribute much to growth in the coming months.
Scotiabank economist Alan Clarke said they could also help
to persuade some BoE policymakers to think about raising
interest rates from their record low of 0.5 percent.
"I think the hawks should start to get twitchy imminently.
You've got wages picking up just as (the BoE) pushed down its
wage forecast, and there's a good chance of a very good Q2 GDP,"
he said.
Sterling rose against the dollar after the data.
A separate survey from Markit/CIPS showed growth among
housebuilders picked up last month -- something that will be
crucial to ensuring housing supply meets demand and keeping
rising prices in check.
Mortgage approvals fell throughout most of 2014 as
regulators introduced new controls on mortgage lending, cooling
strong house price growth.
Still, BoE Governor Mark Carney in March described the
housing market as the biggest medium-term risk to Britain's
financial stability.
But policymakers are unlikely to be fazed by the latest data
because activity in the market is still low, said Ed Stansfield,
chief property economist at Capital Economics.
Mortgage approvals topped 70,000 per month in late 2013 and
early 2014, and before the 2008 financial crisis they ran at
around 90,000.
Policymakers would be vigilant for signs of looser lending
standards, Stansfield said.
The BoE data also showed lending to non-financial businesses
fell sharply in April after March saw the biggest rise since
records started four years ago.
Over the last six months, growth in business lending has
averaged zero, further underlining the consumer-driven character
of the recovery.
(Writing by Andy; editing by John Stonestreet)