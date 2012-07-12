By David Milliken

LONDON, July 12 Britain's government will on Friday unveil details of flagship measures aimed at helping the country's economy out of recession by enticing banks to lend to small and medium-sized businesses.

Finance minister George Osborne and Bank of England governor Mervyn King jointly announced the 'funding for lending' scheme last month, under which the BoE will give banks cheap loans if they then in turn lend to cash-strapped businesses.

Previous schemes to spur lending since the financial crisis have failed to give a big lift to business investment, and the pressure is on the government and the BoE to boost growth as the economy is now in its second recession since the crisis.

Earlier on Thursday the director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, John Cridland, told a newspaper that the government's progress on growth plans was "really disappointing", and that ministers appeared "dazzled in the headlights".

The government has little ability to increase its own spending to drive investment due to a political commitment to bring down the country's budget deficit.

And while the BoE restarted its 375 billion pound programme of government bond purchases with newly created money this week, it accepts that the most direct beneficiaries of this are companies big enough to bypass banks and raise capital direct from markets.

The BoE and Britain's Treasury will announce details of the new scheme at 1000 GMT on Friday. On Thursday, short sterling rate futures rallied on that news, in anticipation of lower interbank lending costs.

Among the key details that analysts will be looking for is how much lending the scheme will support - some 80 billion pounds was suggested when the scheme was first mooted last month - and how exactly the BoE and the government can ensure banks pass on lower lending costs to companies.

Asked by lawmakers about this last month, chief BoE economist Spencer Dale said a "fundamental design feature" would be that banks' access to the scheme would be tied to them increasing net lending to the rest of the economy.

However, King was more circumspect, saying he could give "no guarantee" that the scheme would in fact lead to more lending, and that this would depend on the health of the global economy.

This could be a big problem, as King himself has talked of the "great black cloud" of uncertainty linked to the euro zone debt crisis holding back business investment.

Banks themselves say that it is this - rather than an inherent unwillingness to lend - that has thwarted the export- and investment-driven recovery that the government seeks.

But Michael Saunders, an economist at Citi, thought this was only true up to a point, and that government measures were needed to narrow the gap between the rates at which banks were willing to lend and companies were willing to borrow.

"So far the banks have basically run rings round the government on this," he said. "If you leave it just to the banks to decide who's creditworthy, then you probably leave the economy stagnant for many years to come."