LONDON Oct 17 Britain on Thursday named the
first chairman of its new British Business Bank, a body designed
to support lending to small and medium-sized firms, as
banker-turned-academic Ron Emerson.
The appointment marks the biggest step to date in setting up
one of Business Secretary Vince Cable's flagship policies: a
state-backed bank to boost lending for firms that have been cut
off by the post-financial crisis drought of bank funding.
The bank aims to facilitate lending worth 10 billion pounds
over the next five years by drawing existing government schemes
under a single umbrella and by using a 1 billion pound funding
boost announced in the last budget to stimulate traditional
lending.
The bank is not designed to compete with mainstream lenders
and will not have branches on Britain's high streets, Cable
said.
Emerson left the banking industry in 1996 after spells at
Nomura, Standard Chartered and Bank of America and has since
held academic and consulting roles. He will work as
non-executive chair of the board.
"I'm really looking forward to this. It's a seriously
important and interesting idea," Emerson said. "The ability to
stimulate (small and medium sized businesses) and provide a more
effective set of financing solutions could have a dramatic
effect."
One of Emerson's first tasks will be to help appoint the
bank's chief executive, who is expected to be announced later
this year.
Business groups welcomed the appointment, but the British
Chambers of Commerce (BCC), said the bank needed more funding
and the ability to lend directly to businesses.
"Under the current plans the Bank will lack the scale
necessary to play a full role in providing access to finance to
viable businesses," said BCC Director General John Longworth.
The bank's schemes provide guarantees for portions of loans
taken out through traditional high-street lenders, at a cost to
the borrower, and offer a pledge to match certain loans made
through alternative funding sources like peer-to-peer lenders.
These existing schemes, which support a stock of loans worth
1.3 billion pounds, will officially be transferred to the
business bank in around a year's time once the plan has received
clearance from the European Union.