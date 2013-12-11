By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 11 No bank ever made a loan it did
not believe would be repaid.
But as the economic and financial cycle matures, lending
standards tend to decline. Borrowers stretch themselves, and
banks interpret standards more flexibly to accommodate them.
The result is that late-cycle loans are more likely to
default than those advanced in earlier years.
Now the Bank of England is betting that its new suite of
macro-prudential policies can smooth the credit cycle by
counteracting the forces that cause lending standards to
deteriorate.
Maintaining prudent lending standards is at the heart of the
Bank's "low for long" interest rate strategy for reviving
Britain's economy while mitigating the risks of a housing
bubble.
The Bank has warned that it could direct lenders to hold
more capital and will insist that they check that borrowers will
be able to repay even if interest rates rise.
Maintaining underwriting standards is also essential for
safely reviving the market for securities backed by mortgages
and other assets, as the Bank's Executive Director for Financial
Stability Andy Haldane told the Financial Times in an interview
published on Wednesday ("BoE policy maker backs bogeyman of
bundled debt" Dec. 10).
But the Bank may be placing too much faith in its ability to
tame the credit cycle. Lending standards are endogenous. The
Bank is likely to have no more success in preventing them from
deteriorating than it has had in taming other aspects of the
boom-bust cycle.
That is no reason not to try. But it is a reason to be
cautious about what the macro-prudential policies can achieve,
and in particular whether the Bank can rely on them to avoid a
destabilising run-up in house prices, other asset values and
lending, while it keeps interest rates at historically low
levels to support the recovery.
ENDOGENOUS CREDIT
Consider a stylised description of the lending and economic
cycle. In the first few years after a recession, lending
standards are tight, asset valuations are low and potential
borrowers remain chastened by the recent downturn. Loan volumes
are low, and the quality of most new loans is high.
But after a few years asset values rise, borrowers become
much more optimistic about their ability to repay, and loan
standards tend to ease as lenders compete to win business. Loan
amounts become much larger, and the average quality of the
credit falls.
The endogenous nature of the credit cycle was brilliantly
described in Hyman Minsky's book, "Stabilising an unstable
economy", which became justly famous after the financial crash
for its description about why a long period of calm sows the
seeds of its own destruction.
The Bank of England believes it can avert the problem in
future by interposing its macro-prudential policies into the
middle of this process to prevent standards from slipping.
But how realistic is it to expect the Bank will act in a
timely manner to stem excessively risky lending?
PRE-EMPTIVE MEASURES
In his Financial Times interview, Haldane promised the Bank
would act "sooner rather than later" to forestall the dangerous
build-up of debt in sections of the population.
"We are popping (bubbles), not mopping (them up afterwards),
which means getting on the front foot when risks are building
and before they are full built," he said.
In effect, the Bank will be substituting its own judgement
about what constitutes a prudent loan for those of individual
banks and borrowers.
Some borrowers who would otherwise receive a loan will have
to be told they cannot have one, because it would breach
standards set by the Bank.
Some lenders who would otherwise be willing to advance
credit will be told they cannot do so, because it does not
comply with guidance and regulations set by the central bank.
The Bank believes it can spot imprudent lending better than
the commercial banks or the rating agencies.
But like its counterparts around the world, the Bank was not
noticeably successful at identifying the build-up of risks
before the financial crisis.
Is it any more likely to identify them and take effective
action in future?
And there are enormous economic and political risks in
trying to spot and pop bubbles in real time, as most central
bankers have acknowledged.
RESOLUTION TESTED
In 2010, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City published a
slim but deeply insightful volume about banking supervision in
the United States during the 1980s and 1990s entitled,
"Integrity, Fairness and Resolve".
Of these three qualities, resolve is always in shortest
supply among bank supervisors. To be effective, regulators must
often take unpopular decisions and face down powerful vested
interests among lenders and borrowers, who are also voters and
lobbyists with the ear of politicians.
In a boom, central bankers typically delay interest rate
increases, in part because of the risk of causing the economy to
stall and in part because they are deeply unpopular with
powerful politically connected groups. It is easier to dismiss
signs of a bubble as "froth" and find rationalisations for
"irrational exuberance".
The Bank will face precisely the same problems when it tries
to deploy its macro-prudential toolkit. Enforcing lending
standards will mean denying first-time buyers a mortgage or
making it harder for a company to complete a corporate takeover.
The pressure not to tighten lending standards will be enormous.
Britain's politicians have already successfully pressed the
Bank not to require the commercial banks to hold even more
capital because it could restrict lending.
Efforts to force homebuyers to put up more equity before
taking out a mortgage have already been reversed, even though it
is widely accepted that in the run-up to the financial crisis,
borrowers overstretched themselves and loan-to-valuation ratios
got very high, in some cases over 100 percent.
Following intense pressure from house-builders, politically
important first-time buyers and homeowners with negative equity,
politicians have offered a government guarantee for loans up to
95 percent of the property's valuation in order to revive the
housing market.
POLITICAL INTERFERENCE
In theory, the Bank has pledged to take tough decisions. But
its resolve remains untested. Past experience suggests it will
struggle to be bold enough and face down the pressure to let
lending standards ease as the cycle proceeds.
Even if the Bank has the courage to take unpopular
decisions, commercial banks, borrowers and the real estate
industry will appeal over the heads of supervisors to the
politicians.
"It is ... important that banks don't leave conversations
with the supervisors and feel that the next step is to telephone
(the Treasury) or even (the Prime Minister's office) and lobby
officials or politicians to put pressure on supervisors to back
down," Mervyn King, then governor of the Bank of England, told
the House of Commons Treasury Committee in June 2013.
King confirmed such calls had indeed been made in the recent
past. "At least one conversation took place that I know of," he
said ("Oral evidence taken before the Treasury Committee," June
25, 2013).
In the past, the Bank has sometimes appeared to hesitate
before raising interest rates because of the possible fallout.
Will it really find it easier in future to instruct banks to cut
their maximum loan-to-value ratios or hold more capital when the
results will be much the same?
Just as with monetary policy, the Bank will produce
beautifully illustrated reports and give thoughtful speeches
detailing the risks to financial stability, and then hesitate,
arguing the risks are not yet fully understood, have not
crystallised or might go away on their own.
By the time the Bank acts, it will almost certainly be too
late.