By Andy Bruce and Costas Pitas
LONDON, Sept 29 British mortgage approvals
slipped a three-month low in August, according to official data,
falling slightly more than expected and adding to signs the
housing market has cooled in recent months.
The Bank of England said mortgage approvals numbered 64,212
last month, the weakest reading since May and down from 66,100
in July. Analysts had forecast a fall to 65,000.
Economists said the decline was a consequence of tougher
checks on mortgage borrowing introduced in April.
"With approvals having nudged down for two successive months
and other evidence ... pointing to weaker demand, the housing
market resurgence seems to be running out of legs," said Martin
Beck, senior economic adviser to accountants Ernst & Young.
Surveys from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
and mortgage lender Halifax earlier this month showed house
price growth slowed significantly in August.
But despite recent signs of moderation, the housing market
remains a major concern for policymakers looking for threats to
Britain's financial stability.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee releases its quarterly
policy statement on Thursday. In June it introduced tougher
checks on mortgage lending and capped home loans to 4.5 times a
borrower's income.
"One thing to look out for here is any assessment from the
committee on the government's Help To Buy scheme," said Investec
economist Philip Shaw, referring to a programme that guarantees
higher loan-to-value mortgages.
Earlier this year, the European Commission said the
government should consider scaling back Help to Buy because of
rising house prices, and the BoE is scheduled to report back to
the government on whether the scheme should continue.
The housing market is a major political battleground ahead
of a national election next May.
Britain's prime minister David Cameron pledged on Saturday
to build 100,000 new homes and offer them to younger first-time
buyers at a 20 percent discount if his party wins.
A LONG WAY OFF PEAK
Monthly mortgage approvals are still well short of the
90,000 level seen before the 2008 financial crisis, and below a
recent peak of more than 76,000 in January.
The British Bankers' Association reported last week that the
number of mortgages approved by its members fell to a 12-month
low in August.
Earlier this year, Governor Mark Carney said that housing
was the biggest domestic threat to Britain's economic recovery,
because of the risk of borrowers taking on too much debt.
The BoE has been seeking to cool the mortgage market since
January when it refocused its Funding for Lending Scheme away
from mortgage lending and dedicated it exclusively to business
lending.
The BoE said lending to non-financial businesses increased
by 817 million pounds ($1.33 billion) in August, down from a
1.166 billion pound rise in July. Year-on-year, lending fell by
2.8 percent, the smallest decline since the series started in
April 2012.
Lending to small businesses alone contracted by 301 million
pounds, although the pace of decline eased from July's 434
million pound drop.
Unsecured lending to consumers rose by 898 million pounds in
August, slightly above a Reuters poll forecast for 850 million
pounds. On an annual basis, consumer credit rose by 6.1 percent
- its fastest rate of growth in eight years - from 6.0 percent
in July.
"This is consistent with high levels of confidence and
strong growth in retail sales despite sluggish wage
developments," said Barclays economist Fabrice Montagne.
"In the months ahead, we expect a continuation of these
trends, with mortgage activity consolidating while consumer
lending expands further."
($1 = 0.6162 British Pounds)
