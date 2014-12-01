* Consumer lending expands at fastest pace since July 2006
* Mortgage approvals fall to lowest since June 2013
* Manufacturing PMI shows solid growth despite weak exports
By David Milliken and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Dec 1 British consumers increased their
borrowing at the fastest rate since the financial crisis in
October, suggesting they remain confident even as fewer mortgage
approvals pointed to a further slowing of the housing market.
Lending to consumers rose by a faster-than-expected 6.4
percent, its most rapid annual pace since July 2006, the Bank of
England said on Monday, helping to drive the economy despite
still-weak growth in wages.
Other data on Monday showed manufacturing activity held up
more than expected, as strong domestic demand offset weaker
export orders.
The signs that an expected slowdown in Britain's recovery
may not be severe will cheer finance minister George Osborne as
he prepares to present a budget update on Wednesday -- his
penultimate one before May's national election.
Data last week showed household consumption rose at its
fastest pace in over four years in the three months to
September, and other surveys have reported shoppers are the most
willing to make big purchases since the crisis.
"Domestic demand is outweighing external headwinds," HSBC
economist Elizabeth Martins said in a note to clients.
BoE policymakers have said they expect consumption to be
supported over the coming year as households dip into their
savings and borrow more in expectation of wage rises to come.
But although Britain's economy is enjoying some of its
fastest growth in a decade, Prime Minister David Cameron has
warned of global dangers ahead.
A slowing housing market may also be a worry, if an end to
rapid prices rises seen earlier this year heralds broader
weakness, rather than being a response to tougher regulation.
Mortgage approvals fell to their lowest since June 2013,
dropping as forecast to 59,426 from September's 61,234.
Lender Nationwide said last week that mortgage approvals
were running at just two thirds of historic rates, and that
house prices in the three months to November increased at the
slowest rate since June 2013.
Earlier this year Britain required banks to make closer
checks on borrowers' ability to repay loans. The BoE has urged
lenders to limit lending at high multiples of borrowers' income.
Figures for business lending released on Monday showed
further falls in the net amount of credit extended to firms,
though the 2.1 percent annual drop in net lending to small
businesses was the smallest decline since records started in
April 2012.
Business investment fell unexpectedly in the three months to
September, according to last week's official data, raising some
doubts about the sustainability of the recovery.
