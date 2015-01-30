(Adds quotes, context)
By Matt Scuffham and Andrew Winterbottom
LONDON Jan 30 Britain's peer-to-peer lenders
provided 1.24 billion pounds ($1.87 billion) of credit during
2014, taking total lending by the industry beyond 2.1 billion
pounds, more than double the figure at the end of 2013.
Peer-to-peer lending allows investors to lend directly to
individuals and businesses via low-cost online platforms. It has
grown rapidly since the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009, with
bank credit remaining scarce for small businesses.
"These figures demonstrate the growing impact peer-to-peer
lending is having on the market," said Christine Farnish, chair
of the Peer-to-Peer Finance Association.
"Last year showed continued and solid growth in the consumer
market and a significant increase in lending flow to businesses.
Invoice finance and peer-to-peer finance within the property
market are also growing."
This year could see peer-to-peer become a mainstream
financing option as part of Britain's ISA savings scheme.
ISAs, or Individual Savings Accounts, allow British
residents to put up to 15,000 pounds in either cash or stocks
and shares, the interest or returns on which are tax free.
The government is considering a third-way ISA for
peer-to-peer lending following a treasury consultation in
December, which is expected to debut either this year or next.
There are still kinks to be ironed out, however.
Under current ISA rules, people must be given the option to
transfer savings from one investment to another without penalty.
That is not possible with peer-to-peer lending, said Danny
Cox, a spokesman for financial services company Hargreaves
Lansdown.
"The only way to do it is to cash them in and then reinvest.
But given the fact that there is no secondary market for
peer-to-peer lending, that makes the process difficult."
Cox advised investors to make sure they spread their risk in
peer-to-peer investments, adding that the platforms let users do
that automatically.
"Still, don't overexpose your portfolio: 5-10 percent
maximum on peer-to-peer investments, I would have thought."
In another sign of a maturing peer-to-peer lending
marketplace, Britain's FCA financial watchdog is running the
rule over peer-to-peer advertising following concerns that some
lenders are misusing the word 'savings' in their marketing
activities.
Nicola Horlick, CEO of peer-to-peer platform Money&Co,
welcomed the increased scrutiny.
"We are a young sector ... We now need to work with the
regulators to make sure that business is conducted ...to the
very best of business practice," she said.
($1 = 0.6630 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Andrew Winterbottom
Sinead Cruise and John Stonestreet)