By Andy Bruce and David Milliken

LONDON, June 1 British mortgage lending grew at the weakest pace since 2012 as a new tax on landlords took effect, and uncertainty about Britain's future in Europe dampened other borrowing too.

The Bank of England said net mortgage lending rose just 281 million pounds ($406 million) in April, a fraction of the 3.8 billion pound increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and down sharply from a 7.411 billion pound increase in March.

This was the smallest rise since August 2012, while approvals for new mortgages in April - a bellwether for future property market activity - fell to 66,250 from March's 70,305, their biggest drop in two years.

The new surcharge on the purchase of second homes and rental property introduced in April had clearly dented real estate lending, economists said, while concern about June 23's vote on EU membership weighed on consumer and business lending.

"The adverse impact of uncertainty about the outcome of the EU referendum can be seen clearly across all the latest lending data," Samuel Tombs, economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

Underlining the doubt around this month's referendum, sterling slipped to a two-week low on Wednesday and the cost of hedging against sharp falls in the exchange rate over the next month rose to its highest in over seven years.

And the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development chopped its British economic growth forecast for 2016 to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent, citing the uncertainty generated by the referendum.

It repeated its warning that Britain would suffer a sharp slowdown if voters opted to leave the EU.

Separate data from mortgage lender Nationwide on Wednesday showed monthly house prices growth remained stuck at 0.2 percent in May, the joint weakest increase since November, while the annual rate of growth slowed to 4.7 percent.

The BoE said last month it expected the number of house purchases to fall sharply in the second quarter after a spike in early 2016, while the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors saw a big fall in buyer interest that may presage a longer lull.

Pantheon's Tombs said all types of lending would likely bounce back if Britain opted to remain in the EU, with mortgage lending set for particularly strong gains because of strong competition between banks.

Britain's economy slowed in the first three months of 2016 and the BoE expects weaker growth around the referendum, citing surveys that suggest businesses have postponed investment.

A survey of purchasing managers on Wednesday showed manufacturing activity barely grew in May.

"Firms will no doubt be glad to see the back of the referendum debate and are likely to raise borrowing levels in the months that follow," said Sam Alderson, economist from consultancy Cebr. ($1 = 0.6922 pounds) (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)