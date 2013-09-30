BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
LONDON, Sept 30 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS:
AUG JULY FORECAST
62,226* 60,914 (60,624) 61,350 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
AUG JULY FORECAST Total lending 1.6 1.5 (1.3) n/f Secured on dwellings 1.0 0.8 (0.7) 0.9 Consumer credit 0.6 0.6 (0.6) 0.6 - of which credit card 0.2 0.2 (0.2) n/f LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
AUG JULY Total lending -3.8** 0.5 (0.5) - of which SMEs -0.7 -0.9 (-0.9) FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
AUG JULY M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.7 0.6 (0.6)
yr/yr 2.1*** 1.7 (1.8) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies:
mth/mth (sa) 0.4 0.3 (0.3)
yr/yr 4.3 4.5 (4.5) * Highest number of mortgage approvals since February 2008 ** Largest drop in business lending since December 2012, at -3.764 billion pounds *** Biggest yearly rise in M4 since July 2010
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .