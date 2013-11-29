LONDON Nov 29 The Bank of England released the
following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply (previous
data in brackets):
NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS
OCT SEPT FORECAST
67,701 66,891 (66,735) 68,500
LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG):
OCT SEPT FORECAST
Total lending 1.7 2.2 (1.9) n/f
Secured on dwellings 1.2 1.1 (1.0) 1.2
Consumer credit 0.5 1.1 (0.9) 0.65
- of which credit card 0.2 0.1 (0.2) n/f
LENDING TO NON-FINANCIAL BUSINESSES (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG)
OCT SEPT
Total lending -1.1 0.7 (0.7)
- of which SMEs -0.5 -0.4 (-0.4)
FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT):
OCT SEPT
M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.1 0.5 (0.6)
yr/yr 2.4 2.5 (2.6)
M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies
mth/mth (sa) 0.6 0.3 (0.3)
yr/yr 4.4 4.2 (4.3)